CM Vijay keeps Home, Sengottaiyan gets Finance; Keerthana Industries; here's the list of TN ministers, portfolios

CHENNAI: A week after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and nine ministers were sworn in, the portfolios were allocated on Saturday, with the chief minister retaining key welfare departments. Significantly, and perhaps for the first time in Tamil Nadu’s history, the chief minister has kept charge of Municipal Administration, Women’s Welfare, Youth Welfare, and Urban and Water Supply portfolios, in addition to the other key departments, including Public, General Administration, Police, Home, Welfare of Children, Aged and Differently-abled Persons, and Special Programme Implementation.

“The chief minister has recommended the portfolios and subject allocations to the council of ministers, who were sworn in along with him on May 10. The governor has approved them,” a Lok Bhavan release said.

Though placed fourth in the cabinet, KA Sengottaiyan, the only minister with prior administrative experience in the government, has been entrusted with the crucial Finance portfolio. He had earlier handled major departments, including School Education, Revenue, Transport, Information Technology, and Agriculture, in the previous AIADMK governments.

Sengottaiyan must have been chosen as the finance minister as the role involves allocating funds for welfare schemes and TVK’s poll promises, while balancing demands from cabinet colleagues. In the previous DMK regime, at least one minister had openly complained about inadequate fund allocation to his department.