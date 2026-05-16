Diesel price hike sends lorry owners into a tailspin

SALEM: Condemning the hike in petrol and diesel prices by about Rs 3 per litre, lorry owners in the state said the increase would only add to an already struggling transport sector’s financial burden as well as eventually lead to a rise in the prices of essential commodities.

Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation president C Dhanraj said the price increase has come at a time when lorry operators are already facing severe financial difficulties due to “rising toll charges, higher fitness certificate (FC) renewal costs, increasing spare part prices, and weak freight availability”.

While this spells difficulty for the public too, it is much harder for lorry owners as diesel consumption is high in every trip made, he added. “There is intense competition in the market and it is already difficult to find clients. Hence, lorry owners cannot simply increase rental charges citing diesel price rise,” he rued.

According to the federation, around 6.5 lakh lorries across Tamil Nadu are affiliated with it in addition to nearly 20 lakh mini lorries. A majority of the operators are small-scale owner-drivers earning between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 per month. Most lorries provide an average mileage of only around 3.5 km per litre, making fuel expenses the single largest operational cost, Dhanraj said.