DIG accused of hurling footwear at junior staff

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police Ministerial Staff Association has accused a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of physically assaulting a junior assistant attached to the armed reserve headquarters in Chennai following a dispute over an e-office file number. In a resolution passed on May 13, the association alleged that DIG M Vijayalakshmi slapped junior assistant C Vignesh and threw her footwear at him during office hours in the presence of police personnel and ministerial staff members.
The incident allegedly took place around 3.10 pm on May 11 at the armed reserve HQ. Vignesh was handling office work when the DIG questioned him over an e-office file number she was dissatisfied with.
During the exchange, the DIG allegedly shouted at him: “You are only a new joinee. Do you think you are a big man? I will issue a charge memo against you.” Vijayalakshmi then allegedly slapped the employee, removed her footwear and hurled it at him.
The association claimed that the incident caused severe humiliation and mental distress to the staff member. Following the incident, the employee reportedly informed senior officials and submitted a written representation seeking action.
The resolution stated that this was not an isolated incident and staff members have been working in fear due to the officer’s alleged conduct. It alleged that files relating to office administration and salary matters were often torn by the DIG if she was dissatisfied with file numbers.
In the resolution, the association demanded Vijayalakshmi’s transfer, departmental action against her and a formal apology to the affected staff members.
When contacted by TNIE, M Vijayalakshmi declined to comment on the allegations. “I have informed my higher officials about the incident and am not interested in commenting on this issue,” she said.