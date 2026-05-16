DIG accused of hurling footwear at junior staff

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police Ministerial Staff Association has accused a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of physically assaulting a junior assistant attached to the armed reserve headquarters in Chennai following a dispute over an e-office file number. In a resolution passed on May 13, the association alleged that DIG M Vijayalakshmi slapped junior assistant C Vignesh and threw her footwear at him during office hours in the presence of police personnel and ministerial staff members.

The incident allegedly took place around 3.10 pm on May 11 at the armed reserve HQ. Vignesh was handling office work when the DIG questioned him over an e-office file number she was dissatisfied with.

During the exchange, the DIG allegedly shouted at him: “You are only a new joinee. Do you think you are a big man? I will issue a charge memo against you.” Vijayalakshmi then allegedly slapped the employee, removed her footwear and hurled it at him.