Ex minister from Jayalalitha-era AIADMK joins TVK

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: K V Ramalingam, who served as the minister for public works in the cabinet of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in the presence of senior leader K A Sengottaiyan on Friday.

After Sengottaiyan, K V Ramalingam became the face of AIADMK in Erode district, with the Kongu region considered the party’s stronghold. Earlier, he contested on behalf of the AIADMK in the Erode West constituency and won in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections. He also served as the PWD minister from 2011 to 2016. He wanted to contest the 2026 election. However, the party leadership did not give him an opportunity.

On Wednesday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami removed him from his party post. This reduced his influence in the local AIADMK. Against this backdrop, Ramalingam met Sengottaiyan in person on Thursday night, and he joined the TVK on Friday along with his supporters.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramalingam said, “The decision of the AIADMK leadership to form a government with the support of the DMK is unacceptable. Therefore, I took this decision along with my supporters.”