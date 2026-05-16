Highways department revises plan, to construct service lane on Sathyamangalam Road

Among those who objected to the works was K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and a member of the district road safety committee. In a representation sent to the officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Highways Division in Coimbatore, Kathirmathiyon alleged that the drains were not being constructed as per highway norms. He pointed out that the drains were being laid adjacent to the existing carriageway instead of at the extreme edge of the National Highway Right of Way (RoW) -- the total land area acquired for the highway project -- which is the prescribed practice. He warned that such deviations could compromise road expansion possibilities and create traffic bottlenecks in the future.

Following repeated complaints, the highways department officials revised the proposal and decided to establish a separate service lane running parallel to the main carriageway. A senior official told TNIE, "A new service lane will be constructed for about 150 metres alongside the Sathyamangalam Main Road. The main carriageway, as well as the service road running parallel to it, will both have stormwater drains towards the edge of the road. However, the pavement will be established only on the service lane, above the stormwater drains. Besides, the bus stop near the CMS School on the Sathyamangalam main carriageway will be shifted to the service lane to prevent congestion. The work will begin once the District Road Safety Committee gives its consent."