Highways department revises plan, to construct service lane on Sathyamangalam Road

COIMBATORE: After receiving repeated complaints and objections from social activists over stormwater drain works and the lack of a service lane on Sathyamangalam Road (NH 948), the National Highways (NH) Wing of the Tamil Nadu Highways Department recently proposed the construction of a 150-metre-long service road near CMS School in Ganapathy. The proposal has been sent to the district road safety committee for approval.
The move comes after several activists raised concerns over the manner in which the stormwater drain construction was being implemented along the busy stretch of NH 948. Earlier, the highways department had undertaken the drain construction works along the edges of the main carriageway, without allegedly consulting with the district road safety committee. The project also included plans to use the excess road space for pavements and to establish parking facilities. However, social activists argued that such plans could eventually lead to encroachments along the highway corridor and affect road safety in the future.
Among those who objected to the works was K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and a member of the district road safety committee. In a representation sent to the officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the National Highways Division in Coimbatore, Kathirmathiyon alleged that the drains were not being constructed as per highway norms. He pointed out that the drains were being laid adjacent to the existing carriageway instead of at the extreme edge of the National Highway Right of Way (RoW) -- the total land area acquired for the highway project -- which is the prescribed practice. He warned that such deviations could compromise road expansion possibilities and create traffic bottlenecks in the future.
Following repeated complaints, the highways department officials revised the proposal and decided to establish a separate service lane running parallel to the main carriageway. A senior official told TNIE, "A new service lane will be constructed for about 150 metres alongside the Sathyamangalam Main Road. The main carriageway, as well as the service road running parallel to it, will both have stormwater drains towards the edge of the road. However, the pavement will be established only on the service lane, above the stormwater drains. Besides, the bus stop near the CMS School on the Sathyamangalam main carriageway will be shifted to the service lane to prevent congestion. The work will begin once the District Road Safety Committee gives its consent."