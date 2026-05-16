NEET fiasco could disrupt TNEA counselling schedule

CHENNAI: The announcement of the NEET re-examination on June 21 has triggered concerns over a likely delay in Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling, with experts warning that it could disrupt the academic calendar, delay admissions and create uncertainty over seat allotments in engineering colleges across the state.

Though the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has scheduled the release of the TNEA rank list on June 29, experts fear the counselling schedule could be pushed beyond the usual timeline due to delays expected in medical admissions. TNEA registrations will close on June 2, while last date for uploading certificates is June 6.

Last year, TNEA counselling commenced on July 14 and concluded by August 26, allowing engineering colleges, including Anna University and its affiliated institutions, to begin classes on schedule. In 2025, the NEET was conducted on May 4 and results were announced on June 14, enabling medical admissions to proceed without major disruption. In contrast, this year’s revised NEET timeline is expected to delay medical counselling as it would take at least a month for the publication of results.

“With the NEET re-exam being held on June 21 and results likely only after a month, it is very obvious that TNEA counselling cannot be conducted as per last year’s schedule,” career counsellor Jayaprakash Gandhi told TNIE.