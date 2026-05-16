No shielding, no vendetta, need only impartial report: DMK chief Stalin tells post-poll audit team

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday directed that members of the party's post-poll audit team, comprising senior functionaries, not to shield anyone or harbour any intention to take revenge during their study of the DMK's defeat in the Assembly elections.
Addressing the committee members, Stalin said the exercise was aimed at understanding the genuine reasons behind the electoral setback and initiating reforms within the party.
The DMK president told the committee members that they were being sent as representatives of the party headquarters and as his 'ears' on the ground. He emphasised honesty and neutrality, asking them to listen to cadre and functionaries without personal bias and to convey feedback exactly as received, without shielding or targeting anyone.
Stalin also instructed the committee members to conduct meetings only in two-member teams and not to hold one-to-one meetings. He said the members should allow party workers to speak openly about their grievances, organisational shortcomings and the reasons for the poll outcome. The DMK president said even criticism directed at him personally should be recorded in the report without hesitation.
Emphasising the importance of transparency, the DMK chief compared himself to a doctor who needed an accurate diagnosis before prescribing treatment. He cautioned members against concealing facts or sharing confidential feedback with others, saying such actions would defeat the purpose of the review exercise.
Stalin also pointed out that the DMK could remain politically relevant for the next 100 years only through corrective measures and internal reforms. He added that major organisational changes would be based on the findings of the committee's report, which he said should be "as precise as a scan report". The committee has been asked to submit its report by June 5, with follow-up action to be completed by the end of June.