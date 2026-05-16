No shielding, no vendetta, need only impartial report: DMK chief Stalin tells post-poll audit team

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday directed that members of the party's post-poll audit team, comprising senior functionaries, not to shield anyone or harbour any intention to take revenge during their study of the DMK's defeat in the Assembly elections.

Addressing the committee members, Stalin said the exercise was aimed at understanding the genuine reasons behind the electoral setback and initiating reforms within the party.

The DMK president told the committee members that they were being sent as representatives of the party headquarters and as his 'ears' on the ground. He emphasised honesty and neutrality, asking them to listen to cadre and functionaries without personal bias and to convey feedback exactly as received, without shielding or targeting anyone.