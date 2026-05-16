Private bus operators in TN worried over diesel price hike

COIMBATORE: With fuel prices rising by around Rs 3 on Friday morning, private bus operators expressed concern that the increase would further hurt a business that has been in decline for more than five years. They urged that the state government should increase fares for private buses as per court directions.

The manager of a private town bus (route 1C) that runs from Vadavalli to Ondipudur in Coimbatore, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that private town bus owners operate at a loss mainly because diesel prices have risen while fares have not been revised for eight years.

"For instance, on our route, daily collections are around Rs 12,000. Of that, we spend about Rs 7,000 on diesel to fill 75 litres, and Rs 3,000 on crew salaries. The remaining Rs 2,000 includes Rs 200 for cleaning and Rs 150 as the bus's parking charge at the petrol bunk. On average, our income is only about Rs 1,500, and this is lower on Sundays," he explained.