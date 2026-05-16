Six temple staff suspended in ‘laddu scam’

MADURAI: Six employees of the famed Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram have been placed under temporary suspension after an internal inquiry allegedly uncovered large-scale irregularities in the preparation and sale of prasadam. The alleged fraud, which involved the unauthorised sale of laddus, amounted to over Rs 3.4 crore.

Temple administration sources said the irregularities surfaced during a surprise inspection conducted by joint commissioner and executive officer K Chelladurai on March 14. Officials found major discrepancies between daily sales records and the stock of raw materials used for preparing laddus and other prasadam items. A subsequent audit of the storage facilities revealed shortages of 1,145 kg of sugar, 439.5 kg of murukku flour, 373.5 kg of jaggery, 216 kg of gram flour and more than 1.4 lakh butter covers, sources said.

Officials said the fraud was linked to the free prasadam distribution scheme introduced on December 31, 2023, under which devotees were entitled to receive free 30-gram laddus.