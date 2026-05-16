Tamil Nadu gets two additional AGs; Sathyan to defend state in criminal cases

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday appointed senior counsels PV Balasubramaniam and T Gowthaman as additional advocate generals to represent the state in the Madras High Court.

Public secretary Reeta Harish Thakkar issued the orders of the AAGs as per rule 5 (11) of the Law Officers of the High Court of Madras and its Bench at Madurai (Appointment) Rules 2017 until the regular law officers are selected and appointed as per the rules.

Balasubramaniam was enrolled as a lawyer in 1997 while Gowthaman was enrolled in 1998.

Both were granted the senior counsel designation in 2023.

Meanwhile, another senior counsel, R John Sathyan. has been appointed as the counsel for the government for representing the state in the criminal side in the Madras High Court.

The order for his appointment was issued on Friday by the additional chief secretary for Home department K Manivasan.

55-year-old Sathyan, designated as senior counsel in 2023, has been one of the leading criminal lawyers. A few years ago, he was recommended for elevation as a judge of the Madras High Court by the Supreme Court collegium but the union government did not clear his name.