Tapioca prices rise gradually after prolonged slump

SALEM: After bearing repeated losses over the past few years due to consistently low procurement prices fixed by sago mill owners, tapioca farmers in Salem can now rejoice as there has been a gradual rise in market prices.

Salem continues to remain one of Tamil Nadu's major tapioca-producing regions, owing to its favourable soil composition and climatic conditions, considered highly suitable for cultivating tapioca with high starch content required for sago production. According to data available with SAGOSERVE, Salem contributes nearly 15% of the state's total tapioca production and plays a key role in the sago manufacturing sector.

Farmers said the sharp fall in prices during the past two years had severely affected cultivators across the district. Tapioca prices, which hovered around Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000 per tonne in 2024-25, steeply declined in late 2025 to nearly Rs 5,000 per tonne. Farmers said the drastic reduction in prices pushed several farmers into financial distress, as the returns were insufficient even to cover cultivation and harvesting expenses.