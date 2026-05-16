TN cop suspended for failing to curb illegal Tasmac sales

CHENNAI: An inspector attached to the Thiruvottiyur police station was suspended for allegedly failing to take action on repeated complaints regarding illegal liquor sales at a Tasmac bar in north Chennai.

Sources said the suspension followed an internal inquiry conducted after a video allegedly showing round-the-clock illegal liquor sales at a Tasmac outlet on Thulukkanam Street in Thiruvottiyur went viral on social media on May 13.

The police said the outlet is located in the Thiruvottiyur police station limits, and residents had earlier lodged complaints alleging liquor being sold illegally at the attached bar throughout the day and night. However, no action was reportedly taken on the complaints.

Following the viral video, the police raided the premises and allegedly confirmed illegal liquor sales were taking place at the bar attached to the outlet.

Based on the inspection, the Thiruvottiyur police registered a case under Sections 4(1)(A) and 24 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act. Following that the police had arrested the bar owner, Ganesan alias Kurinji Ganesan (61), a resident of Nadaboy Garden in Thiruvottiyur. He was produced before a court and later released on bail.

The FIR said the police seized eight 180 ml government liquor bottles worth Rs 1,120, and Rs 200 in cash from the spot.

The departmental inquiry revealed the Thiruvottiyur law and order inspector had been on leave for the past few weeks and Crime Inspector Mohandas had been handling law and order responsibilities during that period.

Based on the findings, police commissioner Abhin Dinesh Modak suspended Mohandas for dereliction of duty and failure to prevent the illegal liquor sales, sources added.