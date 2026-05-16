Withdraw fuel price hike at once, Vijay tells centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on Friday, sharply criticised the `3 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices by the union government’s public sector oil companies, describing it as unacceptable and burdensome for poor, ordinary and middle-class people. He also urged the centre to withdraw the fuel price hike immediately.

In a statement, the CM said the hike, which came immediately after the conclusion of the Assembly elections in four states and UT, is unacceptable. Vijay also pointed out that when crude oil prices fall in the international market, oil companies do not reduce petrol and diesel prices proportionately. Instead, they retain the profits for themselves.

The CM further said the hike in fuel prices will severely affect the monthly expenditure of poor, ordinary and middle-class people who use two-wheelers and small vehicles. Moreover, those who have taken bank loans to operate vehicles for hire will face an increased financial burden, adversely affecting their economic condition.

Vijay also pointed out that fares for hired vehicles may increase due to rising petroleum product prices. “This, in turn, will lead to a rise in the prices of essential commodities and weaken the purchasing power of poor and ordinary people,” he added.