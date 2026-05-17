Annamalai likely to get key post as BJP plans to reshuffle Tamil Nadu top deck after setback in polls

COIMBATORE: With the BJP reduced to a single seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls despite a marginal rise in vote share, party functionaries said the BJP national leadership is likely to conduct a reshuffle among state-level functionaries. The move is expected to favour former BJP state president K Annamalai, who is believed to be popular among youth.
State and district-level office-bearers are also likely to be changed, with decisions to this effect expected to follow the core committee meeting chaired by BL Santhosh, BJP’s national general secretary (organisation), in Coimbatore on May 19 and 20, functionaries indicated.
“The leadership is considering bringing about a change at the state level with someone who can attract youth and women to build the party at the grassroots. The upcoming core committee meeting will include separate sessions with state, district, media and IT wing functionaries to review the 2026 results. Organisational changes are expected to follow, but after forming the central committee,” said a state-level functionary who had lost in the recent election.
Another state-level functionary pointed out that party reshuffles usually follow election results or when a new state president takes charge. “When Nainar Nagenthran was appointed TN BJP president, alliance talks had already begun. Hence, he did not change office-bearers, and the old team continued. So, a reshuffle is definite now. Based on election results, widespread changes are likely to happen,” he said.
‘Annamalai would have given Vijay competition had he remained in post’
Meanwhile, a section of party cadre has begun putting up social media posts, demanding that Annamalai be reappointed to a key post in the state committee to mobilise youngsters and women cadres.
When asked whether Annamalai will get the key post again, the functionary said, “His importance was never reduced, nor was he sidelined. He stepped back, saying the Assembly poll alliance situation was not comfortable for him. Yet, he returned to active work at the last minute, campaigned in 95 constituencies and undertook over 40 helicopter trips (for electioneering).”
Claiming that Annamalai used to enjoy huge support both within the party and in the public, the functionary said, “If Annamalai had continued (in the party president post), he would have proven to be a good competitor to Vijay, and it would have also reflected in the election results to a certain extent. At a time when parties want next-generation leaders, giving Annamalai a key post will strengthen the BJP’s party structure.”
In 2021, the BJP contested 20 seats in the NDA, won four seats and re-entered the Tamil Nadu Assembly after a gap of 20 years. While the party’s state-wide vote share was 2.62%, it managed to secure 34.26% in the seats it had contested. In 2026, the party’s vote share rose by 0.35% to 2.97%, but it managed to win only one of the 27 seats it contested (M Bhojarajan won in Udhagamandalam).
With Vijay’s entry reshaping the electoral field, prominent BJP leaders, including Nainar Nagenthran, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Vanathi Srinivasan, lost to TVK candidates.
Meanwhile, hinting at a possible reshuffle, BJP’s state general secretary AP Muruganandam took to social media earlier this week and wrote, “Good news is expected soon”. Several functionaries have also been sharing an old video in which Annamalai can be seen predicting the 2026 election results two years ago, and demanding that the BJP begin work at least 500 days before the polls. Annamalai could not be reached for comments.