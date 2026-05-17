Annamalai likely to get key post as BJP plans to reshuffle Tamil Nadu top deck after setback in polls

COIMBATORE: With the BJP reduced to a single seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls despite a marginal rise in vote share, party functionaries said the BJP national leadership is likely to conduct a reshuffle among state-level functionaries. The move is expected to favour former BJP state president K Annamalai, who is believed to be popular among youth.

State and district-level office-bearers are also likely to be changed, with decisions to this effect expected to follow the core committee meeting chaired by BL Santhosh, BJP’s national general secretary (organisation), in Coimbatore on May 19 and 20, functionaries indicated.

“The leadership is considering bringing about a change at the state level with someone who can attract youth and women to build the party at the grassroots. The upcoming core committee meeting will include separate sessions with state, district, media and IT wing functionaries to review the 2026 results. Organisational changes are expected to follow, but after forming the central committee,” said a state-level functionary who had lost in the recent election.

Another state-level functionary pointed out that party reshuffles usually follow election results or when a new state president takes charge. “When Nainar Nagenthran was appointed TN BJP president, alliance talks had already begun. Hence, he did not change office-bearers, and the old team continued. So, a reshuffle is definite now. Based on election results, widespread changes are likely to happen,” he said.