Tamil Nadu

ECI: Names of foreign nationals who voted in Tamil Nadu polls will be deleted

An ECI official said some among them who settled abroad after getting permanent citizenship had forgot to delete their names from the electoral rolls.
An ECI official said around 25 foreign nationals have been detained.
An ECI official said around 25 foreign nationals have been detained.(File Photo)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: The returning officers of the Assembly constituencies in Chennai, Coimbatore, and a few other districts have started their investigation into the incidents of foreign nationals casting votes in the recent polls.

An ECI official said around 25 foreign nationals have been detained. He said some among them who settled abroad after getting permanent citizenship had forgot to delete their names from the electoral rolls.

“Once the police and other agencies bring it to our notice, we will order an inquiry, and will take steps to delete the names as early as possible. The overseas voters list will also be checked,” he said.

Asked about how many days it would take to complete the inquiry, the official said in their communication to the ROs, they have ordered to start the inquiry immediately. So, at the earliest, it will be done, he said, adding, after this, the police will handle the prosecution of cases.

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Tamil Nadu elections 2026