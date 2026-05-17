Former TN BJP spokesperson Prasad writes to party high command to withdraw Rs 1 crore legal notice

CHENNAI: Former BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad has written to the party high command urging it to withdraw the legal notice issued against him seeking Rs 1 crore in damages over his recent allegations against the party and its leaders.

In the notice dated May 12, BJP Tamil Nadu Legal Cell president A Kumaraguru accused Prasad of making “false, frivolous, baseless, scandalous, malicious and defamatory allegations” against the party’s state administrators, office-bearers and leadership. The notice alleged that Prasad accused BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu of misappropriating election funds, collecting money for MLA seats and party posts, diverting party funds for liquor and food consumption, and maintaining illicit links with rival parties.

In his letter to the national general secretary (organisation), Prasad said he had only offered suggestions “in the larger interest and welfare of the party” and claimed some leaders were attempting to remove him from BJP. He also urged PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin to order an inquiry into the party’s electoral defeat and alleged financial irregularities.

Prasad was removed from his post after appealing to political parties to support Vijay in forming the government after the poll results were announced.