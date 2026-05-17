GI tag yet to bring Sholavandan betel leaf farmers out of crisis

MADURAI: Farmers cultivating the Sholavandan betel leaf continue to struggle amid poor returns and declining acreage. There has been no improvement in their prospects despite the Sholavandan Betel Leaf GI Tag receiving the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2022.

In an effort to improve the marketability and income prospects of growers, the agriculture marketing department has initiated awareness programmes on value-added products and alternative marketing opportunities for the famed betel leaf variety.

Sholavandan betel leaf is one of the traditional crops of Madurai district and is cultivated in villages including Sholavandan, Irumbadi, Mannadimangalam, Karuppatti, Mullipallam, and Thuvariman. The crop was granted the GI tag in 2022 following efforts by the State Agriculture Marketing Board.

Officials said the Sholavandan betel leaf has a long legacy in the district. Inscriptions dating to the fifth century CE at the Janakanarayana Perumal Temple in Sholavandan also mention betel leaf farmers donating their earnings to the temple.

Official sources said that the unique chemical composition of the Sholavandan betel leaf, including higher levels of compounds such as eugenol, chavibetol, carotene, thiamine, riboflavin, and nicotinic acid compared to other varieties, is considered one of the reasons for its GI recognition.