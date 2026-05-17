Kamal Haasan meets CM Vijay, submits memorandum with six demands including state-owned OTT platform

Tamil super star and politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday met Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and submitted a memorandum with six demands for the film industry, including a state-owned OTT platform and the abolition of entertainment tax.

In a post on X, the MNM leader explained in detail the list of demands he had submitted to the CM during his meeting.

"I request the Tamil Nadu government to launch a state-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences could access Tamil cinema, independent film and documentaries at affordable and subsidised rates," he said.

In his second demand, he said, in view of rising production, distribution, and theatre operating costs, "I request the abolition of local body entertainment tax levied at 4 per cent. This will greatly help the Tamil film industry."

Urging the government to form a strong anti-piracy team, Haasan said piracy destroys the hard work and investment of thousands of artists, technicians, producers.