Safety clearance delay stalls Melur GH critical care unit inauguration

MADURAI: Despite two months after completing the construction of the critical care unit at the Melur Government Hospital, the facility is yet to be inaugurated due to the pending electrical safety clearances required from Chief Electrical Inspector to Government (CEIG) in Coimbatore, causing inconvenience to the patients.

The building, constructed at a cost of Rs 20.12 crore, commenced in January 2023 and was initially scheduled for completion by May 2024. The deadline was later revised to November 2025 and was set to be inaugurated in the first week of April 2026.

Speaking to TNIE, Melur resident T Pavalar said the facility was expected to become a crucial healthcare hub for economically weaker families in the taluk who depend heavily on government hospitals for affordable treatment.

“The project was proposed to expand services beyond the Emergency Care Unit and provide specialised treatment for maternal health, kidney diseases, diabetes and paediatric care. We are now forced to travel to the nearby private hospitals or Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai city that is 28kms away. Unfortunately, even after three years, the project has not become operational,” he said.