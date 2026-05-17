Safety clearance delay stalls Melur GH critical care unit inauguration

MADURAI: Despite two months after completing the construction of the critical care unit at the Melur Government Hospital, the facility is yet to be inaugurated due to the pending electrical safety clearances required from Chief Electrical Inspector to Government (CEIG) in Coimbatore, causing inconvenience to the patients.
The building, constructed at a cost of Rs 20.12 crore, commenced in January 2023 and was initially scheduled for completion by May 2024. The deadline was later revised to November 2025 and was set to be inaugurated in the first week of April 2026.
Speaking to TNIE, Melur resident T Pavalar said the facility was expected to become a crucial healthcare hub for economically weaker families in the taluk who depend heavily on government hospitals for affordable treatment.
“The project was proposed to expand services beyond the Emergency Care Unit and provide specialised treatment for maternal health, kidney diseases, diabetes and paediatric care. We are now forced to travel to the nearby private hospitals or Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai city that is 28kms away. Unfortunately, even after three years, the project has not become operational,” he said.
An official from the hospital said all construction works had been completed in March and major medical equipment, including ICU units and operation theatres, had already been installed. However, the building is yet to receive electricity connection.
“The Public Works Department (Electrical) has informed us that certain technical and safety issues are still pending,” the official added.
Explaining the delay, a senior PWD (Electrical) official from Madurai said two 500 KVA high-tension transformers had already been installed for the facility, which requires around 300 KVA power supply for operations.
“One transformer will function as a backup in case the other develops a fault. We are now awaiting the Electrical Safety Certificate from the Chief Electrical Inspector to Government (CEIG) in Coimbatore. Some approvals and undertakings were sought by the department and have already been submitted. Officials are expected to inspect the facility within a few weeks. Once the certificate is issued, Tangedco can provide power supply,” the official said.