Tamil Nadu among 13 states picked by Centre for study on reluctance to shift to public transport

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is among the 13 states chosen by the centre for a nationwide study on why people are reluctant to shift towards public transport from private vehicles, as policymakers attempt to reduce traffic congestion, pollution and urban sprawl in major cities, official sources said.

In a recent communique, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked the Tamil Nadu government to coordinate surveys with metro and bus transport agencies, civic bodies, urban planners, resident groups and real estate developers. The survey will examine why many urban residents prefer private vehicles, independent houses and gated communities over apartments and public transport use. It will also assess people’s willingness to walk, cycle, use buses and metro rail, or live closer to transit hubs. Officials will additionally gather feedback on public trust in the government’s urban planning projects, including concerns over transparency and implementation.

The study is part of a three-year programme supported by the Asian Development Bank to promote transit oriented development (TOD), a planning model that encourages homes, offices and commercial spaces to be built around metro and public transport corridors, sources said.