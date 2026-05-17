Three get 30-year rigorous imprisonment for gang rape near TN's Mookaiyur in 2022

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Mahila Fast Track Court in Ramanathapuram on Saturday sentenced three men to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting and gang raping a 22-year-old woman near Mookaiyur beach in 2022 and robbing the victims at gunpoint.

According to police, a case was registered at Sayalkudi police station based on a complaint filed by the survivor’s 19-year-old friend from Aruppukottai. The incident took place on March 23, 2022, when the couple had travelled to Mookaiyur beach near Sayalkudi. Police said the accused — Padmaswaran (26), Dinesh Kumar (26), and Ajith Kumar (22) — approached the couple with machetes and threatened them before dragging them into a nearby casuarina grove. The men allegedly assaulted the couple, tied the complainant’s hands using the survivor’s shawl, and sexually assaulted the woman in turns while threatening them with consequences if they revealed the incident.

The accused also allegedly robbed the victims of gold and silver ornaments, mobile phones, an ATM card, and cash before fleeing the spot.