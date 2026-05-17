Water level in Salem Mettur Dam drops below critical storage threshold

SALEM: With the water level at Mettur Dam in Salem currently below the critical storage threshold, uncertainty has emerged over whether the customary June 12 water release for Kuruvai irrigation in the Cauvery delta will be followed this year, as reservoir conditions continue to be constrained by weak inflows and uneven rainfall across the Cauvery catchment regions.

A senior official of the Water Resources Department said that while June 12 has traditionally been treated as a customary planning benchmark for water release, it is not a fixed operational schedule, and the actual decision is taken only after the reservoir reaches a defined technical operating range, generally around 90 feet and preferably above 93 feet, along with sustained inflows.

The official further explained that the system remains completely dependent on rainfall activity in the coming weeks, particularly the southwest monsoon.

At present, the reservoir stands at 79.165 feet against 108.18ft last year this time, with a storage of 41,129 mcft and an inflow of 181 cusecs, which officials say is well below the operational requirement.