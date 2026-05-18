CM Joseph Vijay set to review TNEB’s finances ahead of tariff hike

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to chair a high-level review meeting on the financial position of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) at the secretariat on Monday, amid mounting debt and rising operational expenditure in the state power sector. The meeting comes days after C T R Nirmal Kumar was allocated the electricity portfolio in the new cabinet.

According to official sources, the TNPDCL is now preparing for the next tariff revision scheduled to take effect from July 1 this year. Senior officials are expected to discuss the proposed tariff hike and its financial implications with the CM during the review meeting.

Sources said that senior officers from the state’s power distribution, generation, transmission and green energy corporations are expected to present detailed reports on the financial health of their respective entities. The presentations are likely to cover liabilities, interest burden, revenue generation, expenditure, subsidy commitments and ongoing infrastructure projects.

Officials said the TNEB liabilities for 2025-26 may have increased by around 6% to 10%, largely due to private power purchases.