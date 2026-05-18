EPS’ rival group gets over 1,000 consent letters for AIADMK council meeting

CHENNAI: Even with hectic consultations under way within the two AIADMK factions, one led by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and the other by former ministers C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, over the ongoing divide, the Shanmugam group has allegedly collected letters from more than 1,100 general council members supporting the convening of the general council meeting of the party soon.

Talking to TNIE, one of the senior leaders of the faction said that within a few days, they would cover 1,500 members. “Once we reach that stage, we will urge party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to convene the general council meeting,” he added.

The AIADMK has around 2,300 general council members, and if at least one-fifth of them demand a GC meeting, it must be convened within 30 days. “Now we are close to covering one-third of the GC members, by getting their consent letters,” the leader said and added that they will also send copies of the letters of the GC members to the Election Commission to record their position. “If the general secretary refuses to convene the GC meeting as per the request, we will take legal recourse besides informing the ECI,” the leader added.