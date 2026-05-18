Former Minister Thangam Thennarasu flays minister over ‘empty coffers’ jab

CHENNAI: Former finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, on Sunday, strongly condemned the remarks made by the newly-appointed Industries Minister S Keerthana, accusing her of making baseless and misleading allegations about Tamil Nadu’s financial administration ‘without even a basic understanding of the subject’.

Thennarasu, in a post on X, referred to the minister’s remark that the DMK had made away with Rs 10.5 lakh crore, leaving behind empty coffers. “Her attempt to spread slander and create a false perception against the DMK among the people through orchestrated social media campaigns is not only malicious, but also deserves strong condemnation,” he said.

Thennarasu further said the minister’s statements reflected her inexperience and immaturity in governance, and questioned whether Finance Minister K A Sengottaiyan and the state finance secretary would intervene to restrain such ‘fictional’ claims or choose to support what he described as cheap propaganda built on falsehoods.