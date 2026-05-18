Former MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan’s tweet sparks buzz in DMK

CHENNAI: Dr Ezhilan Naganathan, former DMK MLA from Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, who lost the recent Assembly election, on Sunday posted a cryptic clip from the Tamil film Biskoth starring Santhanam, triggering discussion within DMK circles. The clip appeared to suggest that senior leaders should make way for younger faces.

The post comes amid the DMK’s decision to appoint a 38-member post-poll audit committee to identify the reasons behind the party’s electoral defeat through interactions with grassroots functionaries.

Ezhilan had, in November last year, cautioned party cadre against mocking young supporters of TVK as “tharkurigal”. Speaking at a party meeting, he said the DMK had failed to engage with youth from oppressed and backward communities.

He urged cadre to communicate with them in “Gen-Z language” and explain Tamil Nadu’s social justice history. Stressing that such youngsters were “also our people,” Ezhilan appealed to party workers not to insult them on social media.