Rail users urge to double Thanjavur-Villupuram railway section as usage is high

CHENNAI: Rail users have demanded the doubling of the Thanjavur-Villupuram single-line section — whose utilisation has exceeded 120% — pointed out that the passengers preliminary survey for doubling the 193-km Thanjavur-Villupuram stretch was approved in 2019, but the proposal has not made any significant progress since then.
According to the Thanjavur District Railway Users Association (TANDRUA), the 149-year-old Thanjavur-Villupuram main line section contributes nearly 30% of the ticket revenue of the Tiruchy railway division.
Despite severe traffic constraints, Southern Railway continues to operate several trains through the main line section to provide direct connectivity to various regions. The section also serves as a major feeder route for branch lines such as Mayiladuthurai-Agasthiyampalli/Mannargudi, Peralam-Karaikal and Tiruturaipoondi-Karaikudi. In addition, the network provides connectivity to Pattukottai and Velankanni regions.
In a recent letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, A Giri, secretary of the TANDRUA, said the single track is hindering the introduction of more trains through the main line section.
“Traffic in the Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai section has peaked, especially during night hours, forcing the Railways to plan the operation of some special trains via Tiruvarur by skipping this section,” he said.
He further added that the Mahamaham festival in 2028 is fast approaching. “While station redevelopment works are progressing rapidly at Kumbakonam to meet future demand, operating additional trains during the festival would be difficult without multi-tracking in the Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai section,” he said.
Giri urged the union railway minister to direct Southern Railway authorities to submit the Detailed Project Report for the track doubling between Thanjavur and Villupuram to the competent authorities without delay. He also appealed to the minister to approve the project at the earliest so that track doubling between Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai can be completed in the first phase ahead of the Mahamaham festival.