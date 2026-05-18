Rail users urge to double Thanjavur-Villupuram railway section as usage is high

CHENNAI: Rail users have demanded the doubling of the Thanjavur-Villupuram single-line section — whose utilisation has exceeded 120% — pointed out that the passengers preliminary survey for doubling the 193-km Thanjavur-Villupuram stretch was approved in 2019, but the proposal has not made any significant progress since then.

According to the Thanjavur District Railway Users Association (TANDRUA), the 149-year-old Thanjavur-Villupuram main line section contributes nearly 30% of the ticket revenue of the Tiruchy railway division.

Despite severe traffic constraints, Southern Railway continues to operate several trains through the main line section to provide direct connectivity to various regions. The section also serves as a major feeder route for branch lines such as Mayiladuthurai-Agasthiyampalli/Mannargudi, Peralam-Karaikal and Tiruturaipoondi-Karaikudi. In addition, the network provides connectivity to Pattukottai and Velankanni regions.

In a recent letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, A Giri, secretary of the TANDRUA, said the single track is hindering the introduction of more trains through the main line section.