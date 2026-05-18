Railway line work to disrupt 86 express train services in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the cancellation, partial cancellation, diversion and rescheduling of 86 express trains between May and June to facilitate the extension of the third and fourth railway lines in the Puliyamangalam-Arakkonam section. The works involve linking the newly-laid third and fourth railway lines with platforms 1 and 2 at Arakkonam railway station, according to an official statement.

The Chennai Central-Ashokapuram Express, Chennai Central-Coimbatore Intercity Express and Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express, will originate from Katpadi between June 6 and 21. These services will remain partially cancelled between Chennai and Katpadi, requiring passengers to make alternate travel arrangements for the affected stretch.

The return services from Ashokapuram, Coimbatore and Bengaluru will also terminate at Katpadi during the same period. The Chennai Central-Tirupati Sapthagiri Express will originate from Tiruttani instead of Chennai Central from June 6 to 21 at its scheduled departure time of 4 pm, leading to partial cancellation between Chennai and Tiruttani. The return service from Tirupati will also terminate at Tiruttani.