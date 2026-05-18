Raw material costs up 60 per cent, exporters in Karur seek govt aid

KARUR: The Karur Textile Manufacturers and Exporters Association (KTMEA) has expressed concern over the severe crisis confronting the textile sector owing to a sharp rise in raw material prices and an acute labour shortage, attributing the situation to the ongoing West Asia war and geopolitical tensions.

At a recent meeting of the association held in Karur, industry representatives discussed the mounting challenges faced by the textile sector. Addressing reporters after the meeting, KTMEA president P Gopalakrishnan said the prices of raw materials required for textile manufacturing had risen by 30% to 60% over the past few months.

He said the ongoing war and geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran had led to a steep increase in the prices of several essential materials used in textile manufacturing, including petroleum-based products such as polyester, chemicals used in dyeing units, polythene and packing materials.

“Delays in international shipping and shortages in imported goods have also significantly increased the cost of dyeing, printing and other job-work processes,” he said.