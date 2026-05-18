Tamil Nadu

RTOs forcing private schools to go for GPRS devices in Tamil Nadu

Association general secretary KR Nandakumar said alleged that transport department officials insist on fitting GPRS devices in these vehicles despite there being no such requirement for school vehicles.
Officials inspecting the condition of school buses at AR Ground in Madurai.
Officials inspecting the condition of school buses at AR Ground in Madurai.Photo | Express
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association has urged the state government to intervene in the issue of fitness certification for school vehicles, alleging that Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are forcing schools to instal GPRS devices at inflated prices.

Association general secretary KR Nandakumar said over one lakh vehicles operated by private schools across the state require fitness certificates ahead of the new academic year. He alleged that transport department officials insist on fitting GPRS devices in these vehicles despite there being no such requirement for school vehicles.

“It is mandatory only for government vehicles to have GPRS devices as per a Supreme Court order,” he claimed. Nandakumar further alleged that while GPRS devices are available in the market for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, some RTOs compel schools to purchase them through preferred dealers who charge up to Rs 18,000. It urged the government to stop the practice immediately.

TN school buses
GPRS devices