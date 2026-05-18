Three drown while bathing in Cauvery river in Erode

ERODE: A couple and a college student drowned in the Cauvery, near Malayampalayam in Erode district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as L Perumal (35) and his wife Bharathi (34) of Avinashipatti near Tiruchengode, and S Pradeepa (21) of Sithampoondi near Paramathi Vellore.

Police sources said Perumal was working as a daily-wage labourer at a weaving unit. On Sunday, he went to his mother-in-law’s house in Sithampoondi with his wife and two sons, Lahith (14) and Sujith (12).

After lunch, Perumal and his family went for a bath at the check dam in Pasur area. Pradeepa, who was pursuing third year BA English Literature at a private college in Tiruchengode, and her relative Srimathi also went along with them.

While Bharathi, her sons, and Pradeepa were bathing in the river, Pradeepa slipped and drowned, pulling the others down with her. Perumal tried to save them, but slipped and fell into the water.