Tiruchy youth arrested for attempting to murder girlfriend after marriage refusal

TIRUCHY: A 22-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday in Tiruchy for allegedly attempting to murder his girlfriend after she refused to marry him citing opposition from her parents.

The victim was identified as K Amala Verginia (22), hails from Muthukulathur in Ramanathapuram district. The accused was identified as J Viyakula Naveen (22) of Salai village in Sivagangai district.

According to police, while Amala Verginia is pursuing MBA through distance education, Naveen was employed at a private real estate firm in Thillai Nagar. The duo has been acquainted with each other and has been in love for the past two years.

Naveen had repeatedly asked her to marry him. However, she reportedly informed him that her parents did not consent to their love and that she was unable to proceed with the marriage.

Enraged over her refusal, Naveen met her near Anna Stadium in Tiruchy around 6 pm on Sunday and allegedly abused her verbally and attacked her. He strangled her using a shawl and assaulted her with a stone in an attempt to kill her, police said.

Amala sustained severe head injuries and was admitted to Tiruchy MGMGH for treatment.

Based on her complaint, KK Nagar police registered a case and arrested Naveen on Sunday night and further investigation is under way.