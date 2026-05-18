Two ‘gana singers’ hacked to death by armed gang in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Two young gana singers were hacked to death by a six-member gang inside a house near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district in the wee hours of Sunday. The gang allegedly barged into the house and killed them over previous enmity. The victims’ friend Lokesh and his father, sustained injuries when they tried to stop the attackers, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bharath (25) and Seenu (24), both residents of Varadharajapuram near Padappai. They were sleeping at their friend Lokesh’s house at Ammanambakkam after a concert near Padappai the previous night. Lokesh was staying in the house with his parents, Mohan (45) and Sangeetha, and his younger sister, Kerin.

Police said six men arrived at the house on three two-wheelers, wearing helmets and masking their faces. The gang reportedly broke open the door. They first attempted to attack Lokesh. However, he managed to escape after raising an alarm. When Lokesh’s father Mohan attempted to stop them, he suffered injuries.

The gang then turned towards Bharath and Seenu, who were inside the house, using sickles and machetes, before fleeing the spot. Bharath died inside the house, while Seenu collapsed near the entrance in a pool of blood. On receiving information, Manimangalam police rushed to the scene, secured the area and sent the bodies to Tambaram GH for postmortem.

Police said neither Bharath nor Seenu had any pending criminal cases against them. However, investigators are probing whether they had links with persons involved in criminal activities. They are probing to identify those behind the double murder. A case was registered.