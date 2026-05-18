Veteran AIADMK leader Semmalai resigns from party, cites growing internal rifts

SALEM: In a major setback to the AIADMK amid intensifying internal rifts, veteran leader S Semmalai on Monday announced his resignation from the party.

In his resignation letter, Semmalai cited deep disappointment over the growing divisions within the party. He also cited lack of opportunities following the demise of late chief minister J Jayalithaa.

Semmalai said the events unfolding within the party since its debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections have caused great anguish for the cadres of AIADMK.

"The events that have unfolded in the AIADMK since the elections have caused great anguish, a sentiment shared by lakhs of cadres who have dedicated themselves for this movement," Semmalai said in his letter.

Addressing reporters in Salem after submitting his resignation letter to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Semmalai said the party was continuously weakening due to the 'ego of leaders' and the absence of healthy discussions within the organisation.

“Party is keep on weakening. The main problem is the ego of leaders that is affecting the growth of the party. There is no collective decision-making or healthy discussion. Leaders should think about how MGR and Amma built this party. With a heavy heart I have taken this decision to leave the party. Leaders should let go of their ego and strengthen the party,” he told reporters.

He also dismissed the possibility of joining any other political party.

Semmalai's resignation comes days after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami removed rebel MLAs, including senior leaders, including SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam, C Vijayabaskar and Natham R Viswanathan, from their party posts after they voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion in the Assembly.