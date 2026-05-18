Will push for CBI probe if TVK makes Kamaraj a minister, says T T V Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Sunday said his party would seek a CBI probe if the TVK government appointed any AIADMK MLA or the lone AMMK-backed legislator S Kamaraj who supported Chief Minister Vijay during the confidence motion as a minister.

Addressing reporters in Tiruchy, Dhinakaran alleged that the TVK had engaged in “horse-trading” to secure the support of AIADMK legislators and accused the ruling party of attempting to weaken the AIADMK.

Dhinakaran’s remarks come days after he expelled S Kamaraj, the lone AMMK MLA representing Mannargudi, for voting in favour of the TVK government during the trust vote in the Assembly. “If an AIADMK MLA or a legislator elected with AMMK support is given a ministerial berth, we will seek a CBI inquiry,” Dhinakaran said.

He alleged that TVK had “poached” legislators through promises of posts and power. “Vijay had earlier criticised AIADMK as a corrupt party. How can AIADMK MLAs now justify supporting Vijay who tried to destroy AIADMK?” he asked.

Claiming that the TVK government was unstable, Dhinakaran said some parties had extended support to Vijay fearing another election, which he stated as “against dharma”.

Dhinakaran also reiterated that the AMMK would continue in the NDA alliance and claimed BJP leaders were unhappy over the ongoing internal issues within the AIADMK.

No deadline to take a decision, says speaker

Chennai: Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar on Sunday reiterated that he would take an ‘appropriate decision at an appropriate time’ on the AIADMK MLAs’ issue in line with the legal provisions. “There is no deadline for taking a decision on representations given to the speaker,” he said.