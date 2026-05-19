102 prohibition cases booked in Krishnagiri district in 10 days

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 102 cases have been registered under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition (Amendment) Act and 512 litres of liquor stored or transported for illegal distribution have been seized in the district in the last 10 days, since the TVK formed government on May 10. Following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's order to close 717 Tasmac liquor outlets across the state, the government has also intensified its crackdown against drugs and illegal sale of liquor.

Police sources told TNIE that, based on the state government order, six Tasmac outlets were closed in the district. The personnel in all 31 law and order police stations and the three prohibition enforcement wing units at Hosur, Krishnagiri, and Uthangarai have been regularly monitoring the illegal sale of Tasmac liquor. Also, the police are patrolling on a daily basis to ensure liquor is not sold outside the permitted hours in nearly 111 Tasmac outlets in the district, added sources.

A source from the police department said, "During the same time, the district police have seized 35 kg of ganja and arrested eight persons. One more person was arrested for the possession of methamphetamine. The police are also planning to recommend the invocation of the Goondas Act against three suspects in the ganja cases."

Besides, sources added that the police have been taking steps to crack down on the illegal sale of liquor, despite facing challenges in vehicle inspection, as the district borders Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. To inform about the illegal sale of drugs or liquor, send a message or call the police control room number 94981-81214 or the helpline number 100.