13-year-old boy killed,buried allegedly by school friends in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 13-year-old Class 7 student was allegedly beaten to death after a minor argument by two of his friends near Irugur in Coimbatore district. The suspects had dug a pit and buried the body to escape from the crime, police said.

The victim, a resident of New Colony in Irugur, was studying at a government school in RG Pudur. With schools closed for summer vacation, the boy had gone fishing with a group of friends near a canal close to the Masani Amman temple on May 15.

As he failed to return home, his parents launched a search and questioned two boys, aged 15 and 13, who had accompanied him earlier in the day. The two claimed that the student had left with an unidentified person, arousing suspicion.

Subsequently, the parents lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police. Following sustained interrogation, the boys confessed to the murder, police said.