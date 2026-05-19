17 officers transferred in IAS reshuffle, Sameeran to head Chennai city corporation

CHENNAI: After serving as commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for 22 months, senior IAS officer J Kumaragurubaran has been transferred and replaced by G S Sameeran, who hitherto was serving as managing director of the TN Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Similarly, senior IAS officers Gagandeep Singh Bedi and P Amudha have been appointed as secretary of the Municipal Administration and Food departments respectively. They had been serving as secretary of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department and the Revenue and Disaster Management department for the past 22 months respectively.

The transfers were part of a reshuffle of 17 IAS officers carried out by the state government on Monday.

In another key transfer, G Prakash, who had been serving as member secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority since June last year, has been replaced by IAS officer A R Rahul Nadh, who was serving as director of Environment and Climate Change.

Meanwhile, Satyabrata Sahoo, secretary of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development department, has been transferred as secretary of the Water Resources department. According to a G.O., M Vallalar, commissioner for Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, has been appointed secretary of transport department. Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, who was heading the Transport department, has been transferred as secretary of Public Works department. He will also hold full additional charge of Natural Resources department.