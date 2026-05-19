46-yr-old man arrested for showing inappropriate videos to minor girls in Ambur

TIRUPATTUR: A 46-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly showed an inappropriate video to two minor girls and lured them into his home in Ambur, Tirupattur.

The accused was identified as Akbar K, a resident of Rathna Nagar of Malligai Thoppu area. According to the Ambur Town Police, at around 5.30pm on Friday, two girls aged 8 and 10 went to Mahimai Ruthran Church premises for dance practice.

After the class, the children were resting on a platform near the centre when the accused, who resides nearby, approached the girls. He showed them his mobile phone, which was playing an inappropriate video, before gesturing for them to enter his house. Frightened, the children immediately returned home, and one of them reported the incident to her mother, who confronted Akbar.

Based on her complaint, the police booked Akbar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenders Act and took him to the station for inquiry. They then arrested and sent him to Vellore Central Prison on May 16.