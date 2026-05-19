Anbil Mahesh may be DMK pick for Tiruchy bypoll seat

TIRUCHY: Though the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the bypoll schedule for Tiruchy East seat, the constituency has already emerged as a politically significant battleground.

Within the DMK, a section of party functionaries had been urging party president M K Stalin to contest, arguing that the bypoll carries symbolic and political importance as it is CM C Joseph Vijay’s former constituency and the first bypoll after the formation of the new government.

However, party sources indicated that Stalin is not inclined to contest. “There is sentiment among cadres that the party should field a strong local face who has organisational reach in the constituency,” a senior DMK functionary said.

In recent days, discussions within the party have increasingly centred around Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who currently serves as secretary of the DMK’s Tiruchy South district unit under which the constituency falls. Several cadre have informally backed his candidature, citing his rapport with party workers.

“No official decision has been taken so far,” another DMK source said. Former Tiruchy East MLA Inigo S Irudayaraj’s name is also being discussed. Party sources said a section of functionaries feels he could be considered again, citing his support among sections of Christian voters and his community.

In the ruling TVK too, several names are doing the rounds. Senior TVK leader Ku Pa Krishnan, who contested from the neighbouring Lalgudi constituency and lost to AIADMK’s Leema Rose Martin, is also said to be attempting to secure the nomination for his son K Chirenjeevi. Chirenjeevi had served as Vijay’s backup candidate during the Assembly election. Krishnan told TNIE, “Whoever Vijay fields as his representative will win. Even if Stalin contests here, TVK will emerge victorious,” he said.