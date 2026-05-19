AUT flags favouritism in re-employment at Periyar university

SALEM: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has alleged that Periyar University has repeatedly altered its academic year structure in a selective manner to facilitate re-employment for certain retiring professors, while denying similar benefits to others.

In a representation submitted to the state government, the association claimed that while all state universities in Tamil Nadu officially follow an academic year from July 1 to June 30, Periyar University has been inconsistently modifying the academic calendar in different years by either advancing or postponing the academic year, allegedly to extend re-employment benefits to select faculty members nearing retirement.

An AUT member, on condition of anonymity, said that re-employment in universities is generally granted only when a professor retires in the middle of an academic year, so that students are not academically affected. The member said that statutes of Periyar University had mentioned June 1 as the commencement of the academic year, creating ambiguity in interpretation.

The member further said that a syndicate resolution passed in 2019 had clearly adopted July 1 as the academic year commencement in line with other state universities, after which the practice had largely been consistent in most years. However, the member alleged that the university later began deviating from this structure through administrative circulars in select years.