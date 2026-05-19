CM Vijay didn’t appreciate PM Modi for return of Chola artefacts, says BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan

CHENNAI: The BJP on Monday criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for not reacting to the return of the Chola-era Anaimangalam copper plates from Leiden University in the Netherlands.

In a statement, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan questioned why the CM had not appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the return of the centuries-old artefacts to India after nearly 300 years.

While Tamil Nadu was celebrating the return of the Chola-period copper plates from Anaimangalam in Nagapattinam district, the CM had maintained “complete silence” over the developments, she said. She also alleged that it was not mere forgetfulness but deliberate neglect, pointing out that Vijay was quick to issue statements on issues such as petrol and diesel price hikes.

“Coming from a Tamil lineage, you choose not to appreciate when Tamil history is being restored. Is this your civilised politics,” she asked.