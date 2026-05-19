CPM to reconsider support if AIADMK joins TVK government: P Shanmugam

TIRUVARUR: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said his party will reconsider its support to the TVK Government if AIADMK or its faction joins the cabinet.

He was talking to reporters in Tiruthuraipoondi on Tuesday on the sidelines of a district-level meeting of the party.

"We have extended our outside support to the TVK Government to avert another election and the backdoor entry of BJP through Governor rule. Moreover as the single largest party with 108 seats, it had the chance to form the Government", Shanmugam said.

He further added that accommodating AIADMK or its faction into the cabinet will be against the popular mandate. "People have voted against AIADMK and DMK. Hence, it will be against the mandate to run the Government with their support", he said adding "we hope TVK will not take such a decision (to accommodate AIADMK in the ministry). If they seek such support, we will reconsider our decision (to support)".

The CPM leader also criticised the Union Government led by BJP for increasing the price of petrol, diesel and LPG. "The Government did not reduce the prices of petroleum products when the crude prices were ruling low in the international market and thereby facilitated private oil companies and oil marketing companies to profit. Now the Government is transfering the burden to the people", he added.

He demanded the Union Government to roll back the price hike for the consumers.