DMK failed to use social media like TVK: Former CM Stalin

THANJAVUR: DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin on Monday said his party did not use social media actively for electioneering like the TVK. Speaking in a marriage function in the family of Tiruvarur DMK district secretary Poondi K Kalaivanan, Stalin said,

“The TVK used social media, particularly Instagram, and campaigned easily using children to canvas votes from elders in their houses. We could not see this. Hereafter we will be vigilant and are planning to work to counter this (mode of campaign).”

Stalin said DMK commenced work for the Assembly election immediately after the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. The party completed several tasks, posted part agents, formed booth committees, conducted membership drives, supervised SIR work, and held youth and women’s wing conferences. “Even after doing so much work, why couldn’t we come back to power,” he asked.

In contrast, they (TVK) came to power even without meeting voters or posting booth agents and even without having counting agents in many places, Stalin said adding “it was not wrong”. They used social media and campaigned easily using children. Going forward, the DMK will be vigilant and counter this kind of campaign, Stalin added.