DMK failed to use social media like TVK: Former CM Stalin

THANJAVUR: DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin on Monday said his party did not use social media actively for electioneering like the TVK. Speaking in a marriage function in the family of Tiruvarur DMK district secretary Poondi K Kalaivanan, Stalin said,
“The TVK used social media, particularly Instagram, and campaigned easily using children to canvas votes from elders in their houses. We could not see this. Hereafter we will be vigilant and are planning to work to counter this (mode of campaign).”
Stalin said DMK commenced work for the Assembly election immediately after the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. The party completed several tasks, posted part agents, formed booth committees, conducted membership drives, supervised SIR work, and held youth and women’s wing conferences. “Even after doing so much work, why couldn’t we come back to power,” he asked.
In contrast, they (TVK) came to power even without meeting voters or posting booth agents and even without having counting agents in many places, Stalin said adding “it was not wrong”. They used social media and campaigned easily using children. Going forward, the DMK will be vigilant and counter this kind of campaign, Stalin added.
On the formation of the party’s post-poll audit team, comprising senior functionaries, Stalin said, “This team will analyse the gaps on our side, what did people think (when they voted), why we lost? Why did we win in a particular constituency and lose in another?” He further said people can express their thoughts on the website, udanpirapinkural.in, set up by the party.
Exuding confidence regarding the DMK coming back to power, Stalin said, “Whenever the party faced defeat, it has risen again like a phoenix.”
Stalin appealed to the new government to continue the schemes implemented by the Dravidian model government. Speaking at the function, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said the DMK is not merely a political party but a social movement. “Victory or defeat in election is normal. DMK will continue to protect state rights and ward off dangers to the state,” he added.