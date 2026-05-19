Export processing zone clears projects worth Rs 450 crore in Tamil Nadu; 6,650 new jobs likely

CHENNAI: The state’s industrial pipeline received a fresh push after the Unit Approval Committee (UAC) of the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) Special Economic Zone cleared projects worth Rs 450 crore across sectors such as IT and IT-enabled services, nutraceuticals, warehousing and logistics, engineering services, and footwear.

The approvals, granted at a meeting chaired by joint development commissioner of MEPZ Arthur Worchuiyo, are expected to create around 6,650 jobs across the Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Puducherry (TAP) region.

Among the major proposals cleared was that of Grand Atlantia Panapakkam SEZ Developers Private Limited, which plans to establish an SEZ unit at SIPCOT SEZ in Panapakkam, Ranipet. The project alone accounts for an investment of Rs 385 crore and is projected to generate employment for about 5,180 people.

The committee also approved a proposal by Impex to set up a unit at SIPCOT SEZ in Bargur, with the project expected to create around 905 jobs.