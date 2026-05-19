Five held for robbing Rs 40 lakh from financial firm in Tiruppur, two at large

TIRUPPUR: A five-member gang on Saturday was arrested in connection with the robbery of Rs 40 lakh from a private finance company in Tiruppur. The accused were identified as Pandian (35), Athiban Babu (28), Adithya (20), of Madurai, Rajasekar (27), of Perambalur, and Vignesh (26), of Pollachi. They were residing in the Velliankadu area of Tiruppur and working at a knitwear manufacturing company.

Police said Manikandan (45) of Rice Market Street in Tiruppur runs a finance company in the same area. On May 7, a gang of five masked men entered his finance firm, tied up two employees who were on duty there at knifepoint. After that, they looted Rs 40 lakh cash, which was kept there and fled.

Based on a complaint filed by Manikandan, Tiruppur South police have registered a case and are conducting an inquiry.

Police initially questioned former and current employees of the finance company about the robbery. They also interrogated a former employee, Pandian. This is when they realised that the robbery had been executed as per Pandian's plan.

Police arrested him on Saturday. Based on information provided by him, they arrested four others on Saturday evening and are looking for two more culprits.