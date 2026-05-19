Former minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announces ‘short break’ from public life

MADURAI: Former DMK minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday announced that he would be taking a “short break” from public life after a decade in electoral politics, while asserting that his commitment to public service remained “undiminished” despite his defeat in the 2026 Assembly election.

In a social media post, Thiaga Rajan said he planned to spend the coming weeks travelling, accepting speaking invitations across India and abroad, and completing a book contracted with Harper Collins. He also said he intended to focus on his health and lifestyle after recently turning 60.

The former MLA from Madurai Central said he had originally planned to step away from public life in 2026, but decided to seek re-election in the hope of completing several unfinished projects and reforms.

These included governance and technology initiatives undertaken during his tenure as Finance Minister and IT Minister, besides major infrastructure proposals for Madurai such as a metro rail project, expansion of the underground drainage network and relocation of the central prison from the city.

In a detailed political reflection following his electoral defeat, Thiaga Rajan said he had not anticipated losing the Madurai Central constituency after what he described as a decade of visible developmental work and public service. He claimed every part of the constituency bore evidence of his contributions and said his team would soon release detailed records of the work carried out during his tenure.