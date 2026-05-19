Former minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announces ‘short break’ from public life

MADURAI: Former DMK minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday announced that he would be taking a “short break” from public life after a decade in electoral politics, while asserting that his commitment to public service remained “undiminished” despite his defeat in the 2026 Assembly election.
In a social media post, Thiaga Rajan said he planned to spend the coming weeks travelling, accepting speaking invitations across India and abroad, and completing a book contracted with Harper Collins. He also said he intended to focus on his health and lifestyle after recently turning 60.
The former MLA from Madurai Central said he had originally planned to step away from public life in 2026, but decided to seek re-election in the hope of completing several unfinished projects and reforms.
These included governance and technology initiatives undertaken during his tenure as Finance Minister and IT Minister, besides major infrastructure proposals for Madurai such as a metro rail project, expansion of the underground drainage network and relocation of the central prison from the city.
In a detailed political reflection following his electoral defeat, Thiaga Rajan said he had not anticipated losing the Madurai Central constituency after what he described as a decade of visible developmental work and public service. He claimed every part of the constituency bore evidence of his contributions and said his team would soon release detailed records of the work carried out during his tenure.
Thiaga Rajan also alleged serious discrepancies in the nomination filings of rival candidates from the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), but said he chose not to seek their disqualification as he did not want to undermine the democratic process.
Despite the defeat, he said he was satisfied that he lost to a candidate who neither distributed cash for votes nor relied on misinformation. Describing the result as a consequence of anti-incumbency after five successive victories by the DMK-led alliance in the constituency, he reiterated his opposition to vote-buying practices.
Reflecting on the broader 2026 election, Thiaga Rajan said the rise of TVK under C Joseph Vijay signalled the end of the traditional DMK-AIADMK bipolar political era in Tamil Nadu. He said political parties would have to adapt to changing campaign dynamics shaped by digital propaganda and artificial intelligence-driven outreach.
Wishing the new government success, he said he would “return recharged and refreshed” after his break from active public life.