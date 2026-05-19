Hosur bracing for another traffic issue due to flyover construction

KRISHNAGIRI: Hosur is bracing to face traffic congestion as flyover work near the Bathlapalli new bus stand in Hosur to Krishnagiri National Highway began last week.
The flyover, being built at a cost of Rs 37.93 crore will cover a stretch of 100 metres which is expected to be completed in a year. Due to road works, traffic was severely affected up to 5 km near Bathlapalli.
"Around 15 NHAI staff, along with police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic. We are also planning on alternative routes for people heading towards Rayakottai road from Krishnagiri via the Bathlapalli service road," an NHAI official said.
A Lakshmanan, a social activist told TNIE, "Heavy vehicles coming from Krishnagiri can be diverted to Shoolagiri and Thorapalli to reach Rayakottai road and Hosur. Two-wheelers can be diverted to the Bathlapalli service road, which which will roughly be a 3.5 km detour."
"Police should ensure that no vehicles park on the Zuzuvadi to Bathlapalli road. For instance, over 100 load vehicles that reach the Bathlapalli vegetable market from various states everyday are usually parked on the service road. But, with the flyover works starting now, the vehicles will diverted via the service road to Krishnagiri from Hosur."
Lakshmanan noted that since Thursday, it takes more than an hour to cross a few hundred metres near Bathlapalli and the time may increase.
"Heavy vehicles from Bengaluru heading to Krishnagiri, will be diverted near ESI hospital to reach Rayakottai road via Uddanapalli. Similarly, heavy vehicles from Krishnagiri heading to Bengaluru will be delivered to Thorapalli," a police source said.
Vice-President of the Bathlapalli vegetable market association P Ranganath said, "Due to the flyover works, the market will be shifted elsewhere to not affect traffic. Also, four members from the association will be engaged to regulate vehicles reaching the market."