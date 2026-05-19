Hosur bracing for another traffic issue due to flyover construction

KRISHNAGIRI: Hosur is bracing to face traffic congestion as flyover work near the Bathlapalli new bus stand in Hosur to Krishnagiri National Highway began last week.

The flyover, being built at a cost of Rs 37.93 crore will cover a stretch of 100 metres which is expected to be completed in a year. Due to road works, traffic was severely affected up to 5 km near Bathlapalli.

"Around 15 NHAI staff, along with police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic. We are also planning on alternative routes for people heading towards Rayakottai road from Krishnagiri via the Bathlapalli service road," an NHAI official said.

A Lakshmanan, a social activist told TNIE, "Heavy vehicles coming from Krishnagiri can be diverted to Shoolagiri and Thorapalli to reach Rayakottai road and Hosur. Two-wheelers can be diverted to the Bathlapalli service road, which which will roughly be a 3.5 km detour."