Madurai man running restaurants in Cambodia held for cyber slavery

CHENNAI: The state cyber crime wing has arrested a 35-year-old man from Madurai for allegedly trafficking Indian nationals to cyber scam compounds in Cambodia and forcing them into online fraud operations.

The suspect, identified as Madhan Vadivel, was arrested from Madurai by a special police team attached to the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre following a complaint from a victim based in Tirupathur district.

Investigators said the victim had been lured with promises of a high-paying overseas job in Cambodia. After collecting the money, the suspect allegedly arranged travel documents and facilitated his movement to Cambodia, where he was handed over to operators running cyber scam centres.

Police said the victim was confined inside the scam compound and coerced into carrying out online financial fraud and cyber scam. He eventually escaped, approached the Indian Embassy for assistance, and safely returned to India.

According to the Cyber Crime Wing, the investigation revealed Vadivel functioned as a “kingpin recruiter and facilitator” in an organised cyber slavery trafficking network targeting Indian job seekers.