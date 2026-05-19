Mines department funds used to train students for NEET, JEE in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a first in the state, the Virudhunagar district administration has utilised District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds, which are usually used for rehabilitation of areas affected by mining operations, to implement two programmes - Thisai (direction(, which prepares underprivileged students for entrance exams to professional courses, and Uyir, which facilitate socio-economic development of women and youth.

Launched in January 2026 by district collector Dr NO Sukhaputra, at least 1,600 students received free coaching for NEET, JEE, and CUET under Thisai . A sum of Rs 14.06 lakh has been spent so far. Apart from bearing the coaching fees and facilities, the application fee of 407 NEET aspirants was paid using DMFT fund, officials said.

A control room was established at collectorate to monitor the selected students. “Out of 79 students who appeared for JEE, 11 have qualified for JEE-advanced exams”, a said District Employment Officer Rama Prabha, head of the steering committee.